Steve Logan on 1999-00 Bearcats: 'Best Team That I Played On'

Cincinnati fell in the second of the NCAA Tournament that year.

Russ Heltman

NOVEMBER 16, 1999: UC head basketball coach Bob Huggins talks with Steve Logan on the sideline.
CINCINNATI — Bearcats legend Steve Logan was the first guest on the new Let's Reign Podcast and the former UC guard discussed how great the 1999-00 Bearcats team was that fell just short of national title greatness when Kenyon Martin broke his leg near the end of the campaign.

Logan was a sophomore that season and averaged 9.8 points and 3.5 assists. 

"You got a guy leading us for two years, and then you take him away. What are we supposed to do? You know, we're more concerned about his health," Logan told Dan Hoard about the injury. "How are we going to finish the game mentally about basketball? You know, we are worried about how he is because he went to the locker room, and we still gotta play the game. 

"So we know something's majorly wrong with him, but not really yet. So we all discombobulated, we don't really care anymore. And it's sad to say, but that's how it was. I mean, he was our leader, man. And it was just so unfortunate that he broke his leg. And that was our year. I will say the best team that I played on. My senior year was the best record team, but my sophomore year, I felt like that was the best team that can win a national championship."

Cincinnati ended up falling in the second round of the 2000 NCAA Tournament without Martin.

Check out the full show below.

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

