Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's 69-66 Loss to Utah

The Bearcats didn't have enough high-flying moments.

Russ Heltman

Jan 28, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats forward Arrinten Page (22) dunks the ball against Utah Utes forward Zach Keller (32) during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats dropped a third-straight game 69-66 to Utah on Tuesday night. Jizzle James (18 points) had some highlight moments in the loss.

Check out the top play from a late-night affair in Utah:

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

