Watch: Wes Miller And Others Recap Victory Over Nicholls State

Cincinnati now turns its sights to Northern Kentucky on the road.

Russ Heltman

Oct 23, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller talks to media during the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Oct 23, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller talks to media during the Big 12 Men's Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Wes Miller and his Bearcats rolled through Nicholls State 86-49 on Friday night to win a third consecutive game to open the 2024-25 season.

Miller didn't have any new information on CJ Fredrick after the veteran guard rolled his ankle in Friday's game. On the Day Day Thomas injury front, Miller noted in the postgame radio interview that he doesn't "want him to get back out here and then we have to start the process all over again."

The head coach wants to be 100% certain with one of his lead guards coming back from the foot issue.

Here all about the win from him, Arrinten Page, and Jizzle James below:

