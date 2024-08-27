ESPN Names Brendan Sorsby Among 100 Most Impactful 2024 College Transfers
CINCINNATI — ESPN likes what Brendan Sorsby can bring to the Bearcats this fall.Max Olson and Eli Lederman had him as one of the 100 most impactful college transfers entering the season. Sorsby has one year of starting experience under his belt coming over from Indiana.
"Sorsby flew under the national radar amid all the big-name quarterbacks who transferred in December, but don't sleep on him," The article stated. "Cincinnati's staff believes it has found a promising young arm to build around in Year 2. The 6-foot-3, 228-pound passer earned seven starts for the Hoosiers last season as a redshirt freshman and threw for 1,587 yards with 19 total touchdowns and five interceptions."
The 6-3, 228-pound sophomore has sharpened his physical stamina this summer and used that growth to win Cincinnati's starting job. He has all the tools to succeed in the Big 12, and we get to start seeing it come together this weekend.
