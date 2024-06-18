All Bearcats

Look: Bearcats Announce Future Non-Conference Football Opponents

Cincinnati hasn't lost to these teams.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield looks on in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Houston Cougars TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield looks on in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Houston Cougars TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. / Albert Cesare / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati has scheduled two more future non-conference football games.

The team is playing Northwestern State in 2025 and Western Carolina in 2026. No official dates are known but UC is undefeated against these teams. 

The Bearcats are 2-0 all-time against Northwestern State. They beat them 41-0 in 1977 and won 66-9 in 2013. UC beat Western Carolina 7-3 in their lone meeting back in 2005. Both opponents play in the FCS.

Published |Modified
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

