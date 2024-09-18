All Bearcats

Look: Xzavier Henderson, Simeon Coleman Post Top-10 Performances Nationally Against Miami (OH)

A strong showing from this duo.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Xzavier Henderson (8) makes a catch in the second quarter of the College Football game against the Miami Redhawks at Yager Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.
Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Xzavier Henderson (8) makes a catch in the second quarter of the College Football game against the Miami Redhawks at Yager Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Bearcats playmakers Xzavier Henderson and Simeon Coleman played strong games this past weekend and it landed them among the top-10 PFF grades in a couple of groups. 

Henderson (10 catches, 108 yards) was fifth nationally among wide receivers this week, while Coleman (4 tackles, 1 for loss at linebacker) was the eighth highest-graded freshman nationally. Cincinnati is getting solid impact from him and reps from a few other freshmen, while Henderson is pacing an impactful group of transfers since Scott Satterfield arrived.

They'll try to build on those games with more strong showings this weekend against Houston.

