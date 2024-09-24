All Bearcats

Podcast: Cincinnati Destroys Houston, Turn Sights To Texas Tech

The Bearcats are 3-1 on the season.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats receiver Barry Jackson Jr. (44) catches a pass as Houston Cougars defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr. (1) tackles him in the third quarter of the College Football game at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.
Cincinnati Bearcats receiver Barry Jackson Jr. (44) catches a pass as Houston Cougars defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr. (1) tackles him in the third quarter of the College Football game at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are cooking with back-to-back wins entering their first road trip outside of Ohio this weekend. 

Neil Meyer and I discussed the 34-0 win over Houston and took a peak at the Texas Tech matchup on the latest Bearcat Blitz:

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

