The Bearcats had more highs than lows from Sorsby this past season

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) looks to throw in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between Cincinnati Bearcats and TCU Horned Frogs at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.
Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) looks to throw in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between Cincinnati Bearcats and TCU Horned Frogs at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Brendan Sorsby is back in the mix for Cincinnati next season. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported the promising young quarterback agreed to a new deal with the Bearcats and will be back for Scott Satterfield's third campaign.

Sorsby just earned Big 12 honorable mention status and is the brightest spot of the Satterfield tenure so far as a clear hit at the most important position in football. He ranked 29th nationally in ESPN's QBR metric after passing for 2,813 yards, 18 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also ran for 445 yards on 4.2 yards per carry (impressive when accounting for 17 sacks) and nine touchdowns.

The redshirt sophomore was hamstrung by pass-catcher drops (10 in final three games according to PFF) and some inaccurate throws on his end down the stretch. Still, he proved to be a clear gamer at the position and a player Cincinnati can build around as he levels up again.

