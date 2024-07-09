Scott Satterfield Dives Into Quarterback Battle: 'Great Competition In That Quarterback Room'
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield noted the quarterback competition will go into the final weeks of fall camp as Cincinnati has Brady Lichtenberg and Brendan Sorsby duke it out, along with freshman Samaj Jones.
Satterfield praised how level-headed the Indiana transfer passer has been through this process.
"He's about 230 pounds, he can run, he can throw, he's got a quick release," Satterfield said to ESPN about Sorsby. "I tell you what I liked most about him is the fact that he came right in and just earned the respect of his teammates. So that's the key. Obviously, you want to come in and don't think you're a prima donna. Got to come in and earn respect from the guys and he's just like one of the guys and I think that that is critical. He also has some great competition in that quarterback room.
"You know Samaj Jones' a kid we signed and brought in in January. He's got extreme talent, and Lichty's back as well. We have a room where I think it's gonna be a lot of competition. And the good news is they don't have to do it all themselves."
Sorsby performed well at the 2024 spring game—all while he was still getting a handle on the playbook. He's had a full summer to nail it down ahead of the biggest quarterback battle of his career thus far.
