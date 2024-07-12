Scott Satterfield's Seat Heating Up? Not So Fast My Friend
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield will likely get four or possibly five years to build up the Bearcats following the Luke Fickell era, but CBS Sports already has his seat heating up.
Dennis Dodd ranked Satterfield's hot seat a three out of five on his assessment ahead of the 2024 season. He fell into the "pressure is mounting" scale with 19 other coaches after slotting into the second tier last offseason.
Another 3-9 season would be a disaster with this 2024 strength of schedule, so improvement is a must, but it's a bit premature to say pressure is mounting. He should get three years at least based on finances. It would be shocking to see Cincinnati eat an $8 million buyout this December and still be pretty surprising if they paid out the dropped 2025 buyout at $4 million.
Although, if they miss a bowl every year he's here, you have to think long and hard about that $4 million number.
According to Bill Connelly, Fickell left Satterfield with the 126th-ranked returning production by SP+ entering the 2023 season. Any coach would fall flat with that setup—especially jumping conferences. Now, he's got more of his roster tailored and has to start turning this beast around in some capacity across an expanded Big 12.
