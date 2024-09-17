Scott Satterfield Updates Cincinnati Injuries As Houston Preparation Ramps Up
CINCINNATI — Scott Satterfield and the Bearcats have the Victory Bell back and are ready to notch another first for the coach this weekend where they can topple an FBS opponent at home for the first time in his tenure.
Cincinnati would love to have guys like RT Philip Wilder, safety Josh Minkins, and LG Dartanyan Tinsley in the fold for a close to fully loaded lineup against Houston.
Satterfield touched on the injuries in his Tuesday press conference, noting Wilder is slated to make his season debut this week.
"Still surveying and seeing where we're at with him," Satterfield said about Tinsley. "The good news is we've played several guys up front that we felt pretty good about our depth. Coming in, Phil (Wilder) will be back this week so he'll be practicing today. So he's been out. How long he's been out, two or three weeks, maybe?... So that's good we felt like he was going to be a guy who's potentially going to be starting at the beginning of the season. So to get him back, we'll see with DT. We're trying to find whoever's the healthiest and put the best five out there in whatever positions they may have to play."
Wilder has been out all three games to start the season, while Minkins missed the last game and a half and Tinsley got injured mid-game last week.
Look for Cincinnati to continue relying on Jonathan Harder (66.6 overall 2024 PFF grade) and Deondre Buford (59 overall 2024 PFF grade) as protection fill-ins, while a mix of names fill in for Minkins.
"Harder did a great job when DT went out (against Miami (OH))," Satterfield noted about the young lineman.
