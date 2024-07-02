All Bearcats

Bearcats legend Travis Kelce has arguably become the biggest star in the NFL. The three-time Super Bowl Champion had the chance to be featured on Netflix's reality show "Receiver."

"After (Patrick Mahomes) did (Quarterback), I did get asked about it,” Kelce said on the Bussin With The Boys Podcast. “I just—I don’t know. I’d rather just play ball, man. I’m already doing enough with the podcast and everything. I’m way over the reality sh*t, dude. I’m out on that sh*t."

"Receiver" will feature Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle.

Kelce had a reality show called "Catching Kelce" in 2016.

