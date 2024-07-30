Tyson Veidt Updates Install of His New Defensive System at Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — New Cincinnati defensive coordinator Tyson Veidt has had a few months to implement his 3-3-5 system in Clifton.
He dove into how the process is going as Cincinnati tries to lower their 30 points per game allowed mark from last season (102nd out of 130 teams nationally).
"Continuity is obviously super important, whether it's on a staff or within a team. So I feel like any organization, the more continuity you have, the more experience you have, the more common language you're on," Veidt said about UC going back to a 3-3-5 system. "So, for me, being the only new coach coming in on defense, I was a lot like a lot of our roster on defense, right. So there was some continuity with me and all the new guys. We were all probably learning at the same rate, I feel like, but with that being said, the defensive staff that was here was no different. They had done one thing a year ago and we were changing things up simply if it's a word or a term or anything like that."
The secondary will play a big role if this turnaround happens (59 team PFF coverage grade in 2023, 10th-worst nationally).
"A lot of new faces there. And we've gotten guys in varying degrees some guys this is their last year of college football, which to me always means a lot when a guy is on his last year of college football," Veidt said about the secondary. "It's much different than a guy in his first year of college football. So we've got a hungry competitive group that collectively they've got an outstanding work ethic so I feel like we have a chance that way. And naturally we need to stay healthy."
