Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's 19-10 Victory Over UCF
CINCINNATI — The UC defense stifled UCF on Saturday to the tune of a 19-10 win to get to 4-2 o the season and 2-1 in the Big 12.
Check out some of the best plays of the afternoon from names like Jake Golday, Brendan Sorsby and more.
