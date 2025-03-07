All Bearcats

Watch: Rising Cincinnati Freshman Marquaze Parker Lifts Big Weight Ahead of Spring Football

UC fans could see a nice sophomore season out of this player.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Marquaze Parker (98) tackles Houston Cougars wide receiver Devan Williams (8) in the second quarter of the College Football game at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.
Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Marquaze Parker (98) tackles Houston Cougars wide receiver Devan Williams (8) in the second quarter of the College Football game at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are winding down their winter workouts ahead of spring football firing out the blocks next week. One player who could take a big leap this fall is sophomore edge rusher Marquaze Parker.

He played a healthy 113 snaps in 2024 and was caught putting up some big weight in a squat workout. The Cincinnati media team noted he lifted 555 pounds twice in the workout.

Check out the feat below as Parker and the Bearcats try to complement Dontay Corleone on the inside of the defense:

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

