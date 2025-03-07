Watch: Rising Cincinnati Freshman Marquaze Parker Lifts Big Weight Ahead of Spring Football
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are winding down their winter workouts ahead of spring football firing out the blocks next week. One player who could take a big leap this fall is sophomore edge rusher Marquaze Parker.
He played a healthy 113 snaps in 2024 and was caught putting up some big weight in a squat workout. The Cincinnati media team noted he lifted 555 pounds twice in the workout.
Check out the feat below as Parker and the Bearcats try to complement Dontay Corleone on the inside of the defense:
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
You May Also Like:
Watch: New Cincinnati Kicker Stephen Rusnak Introduces Himself to Fanbase
Cincinnati Lands First Offensive Skill Player Commitment in 2026 Class as Dadrien Waller Commits
Look: Cincinnati Offensive Linemen Luke Kandra, John Williams Lead Top Bench Press Results at 2025 NFL Combine
Look: Cincinnati Football's Betting Win Total Released For 2025 Season
Recruiting Roundup: 2025 Football Visits Flowing in Along With More Offers
Look: Top Cincinnati Recruit Shon Abaev Wins Florida 3A State Championship
Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Storylines: V. Kansas State Wildcats
Look: John Williams, Corey Kiner, And Luke Kandra Meet Up At 2025 NFL Combine
Cincinnati Bearcats Secondary Coaches Praise Team's 'Capacity For Work'
Watch: Wes Miller Previews Road Matchup Against No. 4 Houston
Tyson Veidt Updates Cincinnati's Defensive Line Injuries Ahead of Spring Practice
Scott Satterfield Explains Change to 'Spring Game' Structure in College Football
Look: Cincinnati Announces Open Spring Football Practice
NCAA Tournament Tracker: Cincinnati Back in The Bubble Mix Ahead of Toughest Opponent This Decade
Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's Road Bout Against Iowa State, With Jizzle James Making UC Scoring History
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Falls On The Road Against Iowa State
Cincinnati Cracks Top Five Schools For Three-Star 2026 Cornerback Kasmir Hicks
Cincinnati Football Adds Fifth Commitment in 2026 Class From Alabama Safety Xavier Starks
Wes Miller Updates Connor Hickman's Health, Previews Massive Iowa State Battle
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk