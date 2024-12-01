Watch: Scott Satterfield And More Discuss 20-13 Loss to TCU
CINCINNATI — Scott Satterfield's second year in Cincinnati looked a lot like the first across this final month without a win.
Hear from him, Brendan Sorsby, Jared Bartlett, and Joe Royer on the 20-13 loss to TCU and a 5-7 final record:
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
