Watch: Scott Satterfield And More Discuss 20-13 Loss to TCU

The Bearcats closed out the 2024 campaign at home.

Russ Heltman

Sep 28, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield on the sidelines in the second half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield on the sidelines in the second half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — ﻿Scott Satterfield's second year in Cincinnati looked a lot like the first across this final month without a win.

Hear from him, Brendan Sorsby, Jared Bartlett, and Joe Royer on the 20-13 loss to TCU and a 5-7 final record:

Russ Heltman
