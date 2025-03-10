All Bearcats

Watch: Scott Satterfield And More Discuss Return of Spring Football After First Practice

The Bearcats are trying to improve on a 5-7 record in 2024.

Russ Heltman

UC Bearcats hold a scrimmage at Nippert Stadium on Friday August 16, 2024. Coach Scott Satterfield speaks to the media.
UC Bearcats hold a scrimmage at Nippert Stadium on Friday August 16, 2024. Coach Scott Satterfield speaks to the media. / Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football team is back doing football activities together as spring practice kicked off inside Nippert Stadium on Monday.

Hear from head coach Scott Satterfield, Evan Pryor, and Jonathan Thompson with the team slated for 14 more practices over the next month:

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

