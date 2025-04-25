Podcast: More Cincinnati Football Additions, Basketball Transfer Portal Latest
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football team added a couple more names to the roster this week: Wide receiver Isaiah Johnson and defensive tackle Elijah Gunn.
Neil Meyer and I break down those additions and the latest on the basketball side of the transfer portal to close out the week on Bearcat Blitz.
Check out the show below:
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
