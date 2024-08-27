Report: Kelce Brothers Sign Lucrative New Podcast Deal
CINCINNATI — The Kelce Brothers just got a lucrative new deal for their New Heights Podcast distribution rights. According to Variety, Amazon's Wondery Media arm is buying the rights for over $100 million across the next three years.
"Starting Wednesday (Aug. 28) — timed to the beginning of the next NFL season — Wondery has global distribution rights to all audio and video episodes of 'New Heights With Jason and Travis Kelce' including the show’s back catalog of all content, as well as rights to create international audio adaptations of the podcast. Wondery has exclusive rights to monetize and distribute audio and video podcast episodes," Todd Spangler wrote.
The brothers have built the show into one of the most popular sports podcasts on the planet and it looks to keep growing with this partnership.
“We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Wondery for the next phase of ‘New Heights,’” the Kelce brothers said in a statement. “We love this show and the fanbase that has grown with us over the last two seasons. Wondery understands the shared vision and will offer a wealth of experience and resources to take us to ‘New Heights’! We are going to create some groundbreaking moments together through this partnership. We are thrilled to start Season 3 — see you soon, 92%ers!”
