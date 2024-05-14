2027 Tight End Grant Haviland Talks Cincinnati Bearcats Offer
TUNNEL HILL — The Cincinnati Bearcats have recently offered many athletes including Grant Haviland. Haviland is a 2027 tight end from Milton High School in Georgia who recently received his Bearcats offer.
He is a 6-foot-4 210-pound frame and recently caught up with Bearcats Talk.
“This offer means the world to me. I’ve been working all of my life on this," Haviland said. "My dream since I was a beginning football player has always been to play big-time football. To have an offer from a school the caliber of the University of Cincinnati means so much to me. To potentially be a part of an amazing football program and a fantastic academic university helps me fulfill my dreams."
He is very thankful for the Cincinnati staff he explained.
“I am extremely thankful to the Cincinnati coaching staff for trusting in my talent and potential. I can’t wait to build a relationship with Coach Stepp, Coach Satterfield, and the rest of the program.”
