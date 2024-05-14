All Bearcats

2027 Tight End Grant Haviland Talks Cincinnati Bearcats Offer

The Bearcats are making an early impression.

Caleb Sisk

TUNNEL HILL — The Cincinnati Bearcats have recently offered many athletes including Grant Haviland. Haviland is a 2027 tight end from Milton High School in Georgia who recently received his Bearcats offer.

He is a 6-foot-4 210-pound frame and recently caught up with Bearcats Talk.

“This offer means the world to me. I’ve been working all of my life on this," Haviland said. "My dream since I was a beginning football player has always been to play big-time football. To have an offer from a school the caliber of the University of Cincinnati means so much to me. To potentially be a part of an amazing football program and a fantastic academic university helps me fulfill my dreams."

He is very thankful for the Cincinnati staff he explained.

“I am extremely thankful to the Cincinnati coaching staff for trusting in my talent and potential. I can’t wait to build a relationship with Coach Stepp, Coach Satterfield, and the rest of the program.”

Caleb Sisk

CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a contributor for Volunteer Country, Inside The Reds, and All Bearcats, bringing a consistent mix of both quality and quantity content and posting daily content for supporters across the world.  He is a fan of both college and professional sports. He is originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, but now lives in a small city in Georgia named Tunnel Hill. He was born and raised to love sports and is living out a passion of his as he loves and enjoys writing about a plethora of different teams and sports. 