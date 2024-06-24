All Bearcats

Cincinnati Basketball Makes Top Five Schools For 2025 Guard Azavier Robinson

The Bearcats made a notable list.

Russ Heltman

Lawrence North's Azavier Robinson takes a three-point shot attempt during a scrimmage against Greenfield Central at the Notre Dame Team Camp at Rolfs Athletics Hall on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in South Bend.
Lawrence North's Azavier Robinson takes a three-point shot attempt during a scrimmage against Greenfield Central at the Notre Dame Team Camp at Rolfs Athletics Hall on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats made the final five schools for four-star 2025 Lawrence North (Indiana) guard Azavier Robinson on Monday.

According to On3's Joe Tipton, Robinson is taking official visits this fall to Butler, Cincinnati, DePaul, Notre Dame, and Xavier as his last group of schools. 

He is a consensus four-star talent ranked 94th nationally and 14th among point guards at 6-1, 180 pounds.

The dynamic playmaker is a savvy player who takes great angles to create magic on both ends of the floor. Robinson can hit shots from all three levels and keeps his playmaking gene until the last moment of a possession.

He utilizes that same vision on defense to pick off passes and stay in control. Check out his highlights here.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You may also like:

Cincinnati Football Lands Commitment From 2025 Offensive Tackle Jahari Medlock

Look: UC Basketball Players Help With Wes Miller's Youth Camp

Report: Cincinnati Opening 2024-25 Season Against Arkansas Pine-Bluff

Cincinnati Makes Top-Six Schools For Three-Star 2025 Offensive Lineman Cameron Herron

Recruiting Roundup: Offers Start Surfacing From Latest Official Visit Weekend

Report: Big 12 Exploring Selling Conference Naming Rights

Watch: Luke Kandra, Jillian Hayes Throw Out First Pitch at Reds Game

Look: Jason, Travis Kelce Invest in Garage Beer Brand

Cincinnati Lands Commitment From Local Three-Star 2025 LB Paul Nelson

2026 Five-Star TE Brock Harris Discusses Unofficial Visit to Cincinnati

Four-Star 2025 Wide Receiver Mikkel Skinner Commits to Cincinnati

Report: John Newman III Works Out For Washington Wizards

Three-Star 2025 Linebacker CJ Crite Commits to Cincinnati Football

Report: Cincinnati Assistant Jake Thelen Accepts Cov Cath High School Head Coaching Role

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Welcomes Five-Star Tight End For Visit

Report: Cincinnati-Dayton 2024 Game Date Revealed

David DeJulius With Big Praise for Wes Miller and the Direction of Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball

Watch: EA Sports College Football 25 Gameplay Demo

Scott Satterfield on 2024 Offseason, Team Mentality Change: 'Got to Have Guys That Want to be in The Fire'

Look: Game Times Revealed For Cincinnati Bearcats 2024 Football Season

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Recruiting