2025 top-60 6’0” Point Jalen “Groovy” Reece out of Orlando, Florida has cut his list to seven schools.



📝: Ohio State, Providence, South Florida, Penn State, Dayton, LSU, and Cincinnati #GoBucks | @jalen_reece

