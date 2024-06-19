Ill Be Committing July 4th‼️ I Will Be Going Live On Instagram For My Commitment! (jaywitthegreen_)—> https://t.co/uxVNVsoyLq Praise God‼️✝️ @AllenTrieu @MohrRecruiting @MSR_Ohio @OhioPrepsRivals @LemmingReport @TomLuginbill @ChadSimmons_ @RivalsFriedman pic.twitter.com/eNVIYh1qXF