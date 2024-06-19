All Bearcats

Cincinnati Makes Top Three Schools For Three-Star 2025 Offensive Lineman Jayden Clark

UC is in need of some more big fellas.

Russ Heltman

The Cincinnati Bearcats opened up the 2023 season at Nippert Stadium against Eastern Kentucky.
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati made the top three schools for three-star Northmont (Ohio) offensive lineman Jayden Clark.

According to 247Sports, Clark is the 883rd-ranked player nationally and the 56th-best interior offensive lineman.

Clark has Cincinnati, West Virginia, and Indiana in his final group, with a commitment date set for July 4. The 6-4, 300-pound talent would be a huge addition for Cincinnati, which has some solid skill position talent in the class, but just two offensive linemen.

Their most recent OL commit, Jahari Medlock, landed a three-star ranking from 247Sports this week (72nd among athletes, 97th in Georgia).

