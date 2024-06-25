Cincinnati Notches Commitment From Three-Star 2025 Cornerback Jordyn Woods
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati added a 16th commitment in the class of 2025 as three-star cornerback Jordyn Woods is rolling with Cincinnati.
The 6-4, 183-pound 2025 cornerback hails from Cartersville High School in Georgia. According to 247Sports, Woods is the 1,200th-ranked player nationally and the 104th-ranked cornerback.
He visited Cincinnati officially last month and has been on their radar since he was unranked, holding offers from schools like Virginia and Boston College. Cincinnati is hovering in the 40s nationally across major team recruiting class rankings in 2025.
Woods is a physical outside cornerback who can hold his own against most player profiles. He does a great job recognizing run/pass plays immediately and getting downhill toward the ball carrier on rushes. Add in some decent ball skills across his interceptions and there's plenty for Kerry Coombs to work with. Check out his highlights here.
