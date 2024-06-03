All Bearcats

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Football Wraps Big Official Visit Weekend

The Bearcats had plenty of targets in town.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield walks the field during the University of Cincinnati annual Red and Black Spring football game and practice at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, April 13, 2024.
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield walks the field during the University of Cincinnati annual Red and Black Spring football game and practice at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, April 13, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

CINCINNATI — It was a big official visit weekend for Cincinnati Bearcats football as they welcomed in a bevy of recruits and commits to campus.

Check out some of the best moments from the weekend.

2025 Three-Star WR Giyahni Kontosis

Ranked 519th nationally and 84th among wide receivers by 247Sports.

2025 Three-Star Linebacker Grant Beerman

Ranked 400th nationally and 45th among linebackers by 247Sports.

2025 Three-Star Offensive Lineman Cameron Herron

Ranked 836th nationally and 54th among interior offensive linemen by 247Sports.

2025 Three-Star Safety Jordyn Woods

Ranked 848th nationally and 75th among cornerbacks by 247Sports.

2025 Four-Star Safety Tariq Hayer

Ranked 164th nationally and 14th among safeties on 247Sports.

2025 Three-Star Offensive Lineman Robert Smith

Ranked 107th among interior offensive linemen and 69th in Ohio on 247Sports.

Cincinnati 2025 RB Commit Zion Johnson

Ranked 467th nationally and 38th among running backs on 247Sports.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!

Make sure you bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more. 

You may also like:

Report: Cincinnati-Dayton 2024 Game Date Revealed

David DeJulius With Big Praise for Wes Miller and the Direction of Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball

Watch: EA Sports College Football 25 Gameplay Demo

Scott Satterfield on 2024 Offseason, Team Mentality Change: 'Got to Have Guys That Want to be in The Fire'

Look: Game Times Revealed For Cincinnati Bearcats 2024 Football Season

The Athletic Ranks Cincinnati Among Top 25 Teams Ahead of 2024-25 Season

Look: Bearcats Land Five Seed in Latest ESPN Bracketology

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Welcoming Three-Star Visitor Robert Smith

Cincinnati Bearcats Officially Announce Dillon Mitchell Addition

Report: Cincinnati Guard CJ Fredrick Returning For 2024-25 Season

Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Have New Jordan Brand Lockers

Travis Kelce Acting in FX Horror Show: 'I Feel Like an Amateur'

Four-Star 2025 Cincinnati Target Mark Zackery IV Sets Commitment Date

2025 Athlete Charles Manga Recaps Cincinnati Bearcats Offer

Report: Date Revealed For 2024 Cincinnati-Xavier Crosstown Shootout

247Sports Ranks Cincinnati's Brendan Sorsby Among Bottom-Three Big 12 Starting Quarterbacks

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Football Offers Five-Star 2026 Safety, Official Visits Trickling In

Cincinnati Lands UAB Wide Receiver Jamoi Mayes From Transfer Portal

Cincinnati Lands Transfer Commitment From Southeast Missouri State DT Harris Adams

Three-Star 2025 QB Zebulin Kinsey Staying Truthful To Cincinnati Bearcats Commitment

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.