The Athletic Ranks Cincinnati Among Top 25 Teams Ahead of 2024-25 Season
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats basketball program is creeping back into national preseason top-25 rankings following a fantastic spring transfer cycle highlighted by the addition of Texas forward Dillon Mitchell.
The Athletic has Cincinnati at No. 22 nationally.
"Wes Miller had the 19th-best defense last season and quietly landed one of the most athletic fours in the country in Mitchell, who should make Cincy’s defense even better," CJ Moore wrote. "It’s not going to be easy scoring in the paint against the length of Mitchell and Bandaogo, who are both pogo sticks. Mitchell was once thought to be a one-and-done, lottery-pick talent. He still has the measurables and athleticism to eventually turn into a pro, and maybe a new system and coach will help him reach his potential.
"The Bearcats were also in need of shooting, as Lukosius was the only real threat from deep last season once Fredrick was injured. They will benefit from Fredrick receiving a sixth year of eligibility and from Hickman, who averaged 14.5 points and shot 40.2 percent from 3 on a good Bradley team. James and Skillings both played their best ball late in the year; if they both make a leap, don’t be shocked if the Bearcats sneak into the top tier of a very deep Big 12."
Cincinnati is deep, versatile, long, and athletic entering the 2024-25 season. If they can stay healthy, it would be shocking to see them outside of the AP Top 25 for long portions of the campaign.
The Bearcats haven't been ranked by the AP since the end of the 2018-19 season.
