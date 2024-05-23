Cincinnati Bearcats Officially Announce Dillon Mitchell Addition
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats officially announced that former Texas standout Dillon Mitchell was transferring to Cincinnati.
The 6-foot-8 transfer will become the first McDonald's All-American to suit up for the Bearcats since Lance Stephenson in 2010.
"We’re thrilled to welcome Dillon to Cincinnati," Bearcats head coach Wes Miller said in a statement. "He is one of the most dynamic and versatile players in the country. He’s already had a great deal of success on NCAA Tournament teams and I’m confident he can improve his production here at Cincinnati. We can’t wait to get Dillon and the rest of our players back to campus to begin our summer program next week."
The former five-star player was ranked fourth by ESPN in the Class of 2022 and has two years of eligibility left. He rounds out the best roster of the Miller era as Cincinnati guns for Big 12 title contention and an NCAA Tournament breakthrough.
Check out his highlights here.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Make sure you bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You may also like:
Four-Star 2025 Cincinnati Target Mark Zackery IV Sets Commitment Date
2025 Athlete Charles Manga Recaps Cincinnati Bearcats Offer
Report: Date Revealed For 2024 Cincinnati-Xavier Crosstown Shootout
247Sports Ranks Cincinnati's Brendan Sorsby Among Bottom-Three Big 12 Starting Quarterbacks
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Football Offers Five-Star 2026 Safety, Official Visits Trickling In
Cincinnati Lands UAB Wide Receiver Jamoi Mayes From Transfer Portal
Cincinnati Lands Transfer Commitment From Southeast Missouri State DT Harris Adams
Three-Star 2025 QB Zebulin Kinsey Staying Truthful To Cincinnati Bearcats Commitment
Look: New Heights Live at Fifth Third Arena With Joe Burrow, Desmond Ridder, and More
Cincinnati Misses on Transfer Commitment From Duke Forward Sean Stewart
Pinging The Portal: UTSA Forward Visiting Cincinnati, Sharpshooter Contacted
2025 Cincinnati Recruit Jayden Barr Talks Bearcats Visit
Look: Dontay Corleone Picked in First Round of Multiple Major 2025 Mock Drafts
Cincinnati Football Lands Pair of Transfer Commitments in Trenches
Recruiting Roundup: Three-Star WR Places Cincinnati in Top-10, Hoops Offers Five-Star 2027 Guard
Emory Jones, Daniel Grzesiak Get NFL Free Agent Contracts Following 2024 Draft
Former Bearcats Defensive Tackle Jowon Briggs Drafted By Cleveland Browns
2026 Quarterback Anthony Coellner Recaps Cincinnati Bearcats Visit
2025 Safety Jayden Barr Schedules Cincinnati Bearcats Official Visit
Report: Cincinnati's Matchup Revealed for Big East-Big 12 Battle
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats