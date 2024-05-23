All Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats Officially Announce Dillon Mitchell Addition

This is BIG news for Wes Miller's team.

James Rapien

Feb 19, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Dillon Mitchell (23) saves the ball from going out of bounds during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 19, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Dillon Mitchell (23) saves the ball from going out of bounds during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports / Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats officially announced that former Texas standout Dillon Mitchell was transferring to Cincinnati.

The 6-foot-8 transfer will become the first McDonald's All-American to suit up for the Bearcats since Lance Stephenson in 2010.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Dillon to Cincinnati," Bearcats head coach Wes Miller said in a statement. "He is one of the most dynamic and versatile players in the country. He’s already had a great deal of success on NCAA Tournament teams and I’m confident he can improve his production here at Cincinnati. We can’t wait to get Dillon and the rest of our players back to campus to begin our summer program next week."

The former five-star player was ranked fourth by ESPN in the Class of 2022 and has two years of eligibility left. He rounds out the best roster of the Miller era as Cincinnati guns for Big 12 title contention and an NCAA Tournament breakthrough.

Check out his highlights here.

Published
