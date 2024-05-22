All Bearcats

Travis Kelce Acting in FX Horror Show: 'I Feel Like an Amateur'

Cincinnati's most famous football alum is living it up this summer.

Russ Heltman

Mar 5, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade, left, celebrates with Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Cleveland native Travis Kelce after the Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 5, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade, left, celebrates with Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Cleveland native Travis Kelce after the Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati tight end Travis Kelce is acting in a new FX horror show from Ryan Murphy called Grotesquerie this summer.

He discussed the learning curve of acting on New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.

“I feel like an amateur. And I haven’t gotten fired yet so we’re doing good,” Kelce said. “They haven’t told me to f---ing kick rocks after the first week, so it’s been awesome.”

Kelce is acting and hosting on TV, as he's also involved in an Amazon game show.

“It’s been so much fun,” he said. “Ryan Murphy is (an) unbelievable writer, director, producer, all of the above, man. He’s just—there’s nothing he can’t do and everybody’s just been so helpful in making me feel comfortable.”

Kelce is staying pretty busy as the Chiefs go through their latest Super Bowl Champion offseason.

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.