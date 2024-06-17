Recruiting Roundup: Hoops Offers Group of Four-Star Talents, Football Wraps Visit Weekend

6'3" G Kaden Magwood exploded for 37 PTS in his final #NBPATop100 game, starting 10/10 from the field!



Magwood flashed vision, burst, and soft touch, making tough shots at every level with crafty ball-handling and good start-stop body control to create space OTD@nonoisemade_k3 pic.twitter.com/rSZ5XkUg1L