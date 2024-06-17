Recruiting Roundup: Hoops Offers Group of Four-Star Talents, Football Wraps Visit Weekend
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati basketball and football are busy on the recruiting trail this summer as we go to a few offers coming off a weekend of football visits.
Things start with an offer for 2026 four-star offensive lineman Ben Nichols out of Davison (Michigan).
According to 247Sports, Nichols is the 233rd-ranked player nationally and the 15th-best interior offensive lineman.
The 6-5, 315-pound blocker holds 17 offers from schools like Florida State and Georgia Tech. Check out his highlights here.
We roll to an offer for 2026 three-star offensive tackle Lucas Tielsch out of Copley (Ohio).
According to 247Sports, Tielsch is the 34th-best OT nationally and the 25th-best player in Ohio.
The 6-6, 270-pound mauler holds eight other offers from schools like Kentucky and Louisville. check out his highlights here.
The Bearcats also offered unranked 2026 cornerback Kasmir Hicks out of Decatur Central (Indiana).
The 6-2, 160-pound player has 10 offers from schools like Indiana and Central Michigan. Check out his highlights here.
Three-star Cincinnati defensive back target Aydan West was also in town this weekend and he set his official commitment date for June 25.
However, 247Sports has two 100% accuracy 2024 predictors who have him projected to play for Virginia. West is ranked 991st nationally on 247Sports and 87th among cornerbacks.
Check out his highlights here.
Rolling to the hardwood, four-star 2025 Cincinnati target Kaden Magwood was in town this weekend. The Oak Hill Academy (Virginia) guard has visited multiple schools over the past month, including Xavier.
According to 247Sports, Magwood is the 70th-ranked player nationally and the 13th-best combo guard.
The 6-3 talent holds 21 offers from schools like Alabama and Arizona State. Cincinnati offered him last week and got him on campus quickly.
Cincinnati also offered four-star 2025 combo guard Acaden Lewis out of Sidwell Friends School (DC) last week.
According to 247Sports, Lewis is the 60th-best guard nationally and the 11th-best combo guard.
The 6-2, 170-pound is up to 26 offers from schools like Maryland and Connecticut.
We close the roundup with an offer for four-star 2025 shooting guard Davis Fogle out of Anacortes (Washington).
According to 247Sports, Fogle is the 62nd-best player nationally and the eighth-best shooting guard.
The 6-7 talent holds 11 offers from schools like Gonzaga and Kansas.
