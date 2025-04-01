All Bearcats

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Basketball Offers Four-Star 2027 Guard Beckham Black

Football and basketball news in this edition.

Russ Heltman

Jan 11, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; The Cincinnati logo is seen on a pair of Air Jordan shoes worn by a member of the Cincinnati Bearcats before the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Fifth Third Arena.
Jan 11, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; The Cincinnati logo is seen on a pair of Air Jordan shoes worn by a member of the Cincinnati Bearcats before the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — It's Recruiting Roundup time as news surfaced for football and basketball. We start on the hardwood with an offer for four-star 2027 guard Beckham Black out of Duncanville (Texas).

According to 247Sports, the 6-3, 160-pound junior is ranked 37th nationally and seventh among point guards. Black holds seven total offers from schools like Georgetown and TCU.

We move to the gridiron with an offer for three-star 2026 wide receiver Amiri Acker out of Crescent Hi (South Carolina).

According to 247Sports, Acker is the 141st-ranked player nationally and the 14th-best player in South Carolina. The 6-2,186-pound talent holds eight other offers from Charleston Southern and Kentucky.

Check out his highlights here.

We move to an offer for unranked 2026 edge rusher Matthew Nelson out of Bryant (Arkansas).

He is not ranked on a major service and holds 11 offers from schools like Houston and Army at 6-5, 215 pounds.

Check out his highlights here.

Next is a scheduled visit from three-star Catholic Central (Michigan) athlete Samson Gash on April 4. He previously scheduled it for April 9.

According to 247Sports, Gash is the 53rd-ranked athlete nationally and the 14th-best player in Michigan.

Cincinnati is the 6-foot, 180-pound talent's eighth offer along with names like Buffalo and Marshall. Check out his highlights here after Cincinnati offered on Jan. 21.

A big fella set up his official visit in three-star 2026 offensive lineman Tyler Duell out of West Chester East (Pennsylvania). He is visiting June 13-15.

According to 247Sports, Duell is the 496th-best player nationally and the 41st-ranked offensive tackle.

The 6-5, 265-pound talent holds nine offers from schools like Rutgers and Central Michigan. Check out his highlights here.

We close the Roundup with an offer for unranked 2026 wide receiver Quintin Roy out of Pine Bluff (Arkansas).

The 6-5, 210-pound talent holds another Division I offer from Tulsa. Check out his highlights here.

Russ Heltman
