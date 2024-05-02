All Bearcats

Report: Cincinnati Welcoming Mid-Major School to Fifth Third Arena

The non-conference slate is starting to really crystallize.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller works the sideline in the second half of the Big 12
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller works the sideline in the second half of the Big 12 / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bearcats basketball is reportedly finalizing another non-conference matchup in what figures to be a season-opening Friday, Nov. 8 game against Morehead State.

Cincinnati now has six games in the mix for the non-conference, roughly half of the total non-conference tally ahead of an expanded Big 12 schedule with four more schools joining to make a 16-school league.

According to Sport Reference, Cincinnati is 8-1 against Morehead State since 1949.

Here is how the non-conference schedule looks so far:

V. Morehead State - Nov. 8

@ Villanova - Dec. 3

V. Xavier

@ Georgia Tech

V. Howard

Neutral v. Dayton

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.