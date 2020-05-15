BuffsCountry
Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Running Backs

Chase Howell

The last and final position for this project.

The best was saved for last.

Running back and cornerback are the two deepest positions for the Colorado Buffaloes heading into the 2020 season. 

Alex Fontenot had almost 1,000 yards from scrimmage a year ago. Although some don't believe he is the favorite to be the lead back. 

That's because Jaren Mangham had an excellent freshman season and they bring in one of the most polarizing recruits in a long time in Ashaad Clayton. 

But the buck doesn't stop there.

Deion Smith was also in the running for carries and improved as the season went on last year. 

Joshia Davis has looked like a capable back and has really worked hard in the strength and conditioning room this offseason.

Jarek Broussard could also be in the mix but there's not enough room on the video game roster.

Incoming freshman Jayle Stacks will be added to the fullback position.

Alex Fontenot

Overall: 84

Speed: 90

Agility: 89

Acceleration: 90

Break Tackle: 76

Trucking: 84

Elusiveness: 83

Ball Carrier Vision: 83

NCAA Football 12 Screen Shot 5-15-20, 5.01 PM 4

Jaren Mangham

Overall: 83

Speed: 88

Agility: 90

Acceleration: 90

Break Tackle: 82

Trucking: 83

Elusiveness: 84

Ball Carrier Vision: 74

NCAA Football 12 Screen Shot 5-15-20, 5.01 PM 2

Ashaad Clayton

Overall: 83

Speed: 90

Agility: 86

Acceleration: 90

Break Tackle: 83

Trucking: 83

Elusiveness: 82

Ball Carrier Vision: 79

NCAA Football 12 Screen Shot 5-15-20, 5.01 PM 3

Deion Smith

Overall: 81

Speed: 92

Agility: 87

Acceleration: 91

Break Tackle: 72

Trucking: 71

Elusiveness: 78

Ball Carrier Vision: 73

NCAA Football 12 Screen Shot 5-15-20, 5.01 PM

Joe Davis

Overall: 80

Speed: 86

Agility: 83

Acceleration: 87

Break Tackle: 79

Trucking: 80

Elusiveness: 77

Ball Carrier Vision: 77

NCAA Football 12 Screen Shot 5-15-20, 5.00 PM

Watch all of the Twitch streams here. 

