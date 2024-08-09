WATCH LIVE: Deion Sanders press conference at 2024 CU Media Day
Deion Sanders will hold a press conference during CU's annual Fall Sports Media Day on Friday. The event is on campus at 11 a.m. ET with Coach Prime taking questions about an hour after the start. There will also be over 40 Colorado Buffaloes football players available to the media.
Colorado has sold out season tickets for a second straight season under Sanders. This marks the program's return to the Big 12 Conference after 13 years as a member of the Pac-12. The Buffs open the season against FCS powerhouse North Dakota State in 20 days on ESPN.
2024 Colorado Buffaloes schedule
Thursday, Aug. 29, vs. North Dakota State - (8 p.m. ET TV: ESPN)
Saturday, Sept. 7 at Nebraska - (7:30 p.m. ET/ TV: NBC)
Saturday, Sept. 14 at Colorado State (7:30 p.m. ET/ TV: CBS)
Saturday, Sept. 21 vs. Baylor
Saturday, Sept. 28 at UCF
Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Kansas State
Saturday, Oct. 19 at Arizona
Saturday, Oct. 26 vs. Cincinnati
Saturday, Nov. 9 at Texas Tech
Saturday, Nov. 16 vs. Utah
Saturday, Nov. 23 at Kansas
Friday, Nov. 29 vs. Oklahoma State (Noon ET/ TV: ABC)
Six storylines for Colorado going into 2024 season:
New year in Boulder with more transfer players and Deion Sanders dubbed portal GOAT?
Buffs offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur needs to spark Shedeur Sanders
What are Coach Prime's plans after 2024? He says, Buffs "need to win now"
Warren Sapp comes to Colorado to help Deion Sanders
What to expect from Buffs defensive coordinator Robert Livingston
Shilo Sanders dealing with injury and bankruptcy going into final year
