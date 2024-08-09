Buffs Beat

WATCH LIVE: Deion Sanders press conference at 2024 CU Media Day

Coach Prime addresses the media prior to the start of the season

Jason Jones

Deion Sanders will hold a press conference during CU's annual Fall Sports Media Day on Friday. The event is on campus at 11 a.m. ET with Coach Prime taking questions about an hour after the start. There will also be over 40 Colorado Buffaloes football players available to the media.

Colorado has sold out season tickets for a second straight season under Sanders. This marks the program's return to the Big 12 Conference after 13 years as a member of the Pac-12. The Buffs open the season against FCS powerhouse North Dakota State in 20 days on ESPN.

2024 Colorado Buffaloes schedule

Thursday, Aug. 29, vs. North Dakota State - (8 p.m. ET TV: ESPN)

Saturday, Sept. 7 at Nebraska - (7:30 p.m. ET/ TV: NBC)

Saturday, Sept. 14 at Colorado State (7:30 p.m. ET/ TV: CBS)

Saturday, Sept. 21 vs. Baylor

Saturday, Sept. 28 at UCF

Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Kansas State

Saturday, Oct. 19 at Arizona

Saturday, Oct. 26 vs. Cincinnati

Saturday, Nov. 9 at Texas Tech

Saturday, Nov. 16 vs. Utah

Saturday, Nov. 23 at Kansas

Friday, Nov. 29 vs. Oklahoma State (Noon ET/ TV: ABC)

Six storylines for Colorado going into 2024 season:

New year in Boulder with more transfer players and Deion Sanders dubbed portal GOAT?

Buffs offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur needs to spark Shedeur Sanders

What are Coach Prime's plans after 2024? He says, Buffs "need to win now"

Warren Sapp comes to Colorado to help Deion Sanders

What to expect from Buffs defensive coordinator Robert Livingston

Shilo Sanders dealing with injury and bankruptcy going into final year

