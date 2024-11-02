Everything You Need to Know about the Gators' Matchup Against Georgia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.-- There aren't many rivalries in college football that play in a neutral site every season. From there, there's only one where the opposing teams don't agree on a head-to-head record.
The Florida Gators matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs, previously known as the "World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party," remains a constant historic rivalry in an ever-changing college football world.
“It's top of the list, it’s very unique," said UF head coach Billy Napier of the rivalry. "The history behind the game, obviously, neutral site makes it very unique, you know, split stadium. I grew up watching this game, you know, sitting on the edge of my seat in that living room, my dad watching this game. So, yeah, so, humbling to be a part of."
However, the rivalry is one that's been dominated by Georgia since 2017, with the Bulldogs winning six of the last seven and three-straight by at least 22 points. It could be much of the same on Saturday as Georgia remains a dominant force in college football while Florida continually fights for bowl eligibility against the nation's toughest schedule.
However, there's a slightly different feeling with this particular portion of Billy Napier's third season leading the Gators.
The Gators are playing some of its best football in recent seasons with a dominate defense that forces turnovers and a deep-threat passing attack with freshman quarterback DJ Lagway. Florida turned the corner positively after its first bye week, and if history can repeat itself, the Gators could be in prime position to pull off the upset.
"I think we've been fortunate," Napier said. "I think our bye weeks fit into pretty good spots given the schedule that we have and we've made the most of them. You spend a little bit of time on future opponents, especially early in the week. We take a good look at each team that we have and maybe some of the concepts that we're going to get that are different."
However, the Gators will have to do it without a major contributor on both offense and defense.
Starting corner Jason Marshall Jr., who left Florida's win over Kentucky two weeks ago with an injury, will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury that requires surgery, and receiver Eugene Wilson III will be out on Saturday with a hip injury.
In Marshall Jr.'s place, Florida will turn to a pair of sophomores in Dijon Johnson and Cormani McClain to alleviate the loss. Johnson will start, but McClain, who recorded a pick-six in his first appearance as a Gator two weeks ago, is one to keep an eye on.
"So I think he's still learning the defense. I think, obviously there's a lot of concepts, but overall I think he's got a smile on his face," Napier said of McClain. "I see him connecting with teammates. He's obviously more self-disciplined. He's doing a good job, we don't have any issues with him. He's growing up. He's still very much a work in progress, and he's definitely getting better."
Not to mention, Saturday will be a bittersweet reunion with former Florida running back Trevor Etienne, who transferred to Georgia in the offseason after two seasons with the Gators. The former Florida back has rushed for 422 yards and seven touchdowns on the year.
However, just with any loss comes the need for replacement, and the Gators replaced Etienne successfully with freshman Jadan Baugh, who rushed for over 100 yards and tied the program record for rushing touchdowns in a game with five two weeks ago.
Starter Montrell Johnson Jr.'s status remains uncertain after being listed as "questionable" on Friday's availability report. Still, the Gators have confidence in Baugh alongside backup Ja'Kobi Jackson.
"I think for me, it's gotten to a point where you just move on to the next one. I think we've done what we needed to do to be productive at running back," Napier said.
Here’s everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Bulldogs, including broadcast information and betting odds as well as other game day information for those attending the game.
Florida Gators (4-3, 2-1 SEC) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (6-1, 4-1 SEC): What You Need to Know
Where: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Fla.
When: Saturday, Nov. 2, 3:30 p.m.
Other Game Day Info:
- Gator Walk: 1:10 p.m., Gate 1 entrance on southwest side of EverBank Stadium.
- SEC Nation: Airs from 10 a.m. until noon on SEC Network. Filmed at Lot P, west of EverBank Stadium.
- 2024 Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame Inductees: Former UF LB and current EDGE coach Mike Peterson (1995-1998) and former UF DB Fred Weary (1994-1997).
Watch: ABC
- Play-by-play: Chris Fowler
- Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit
- Reporter: Holly Rowe
Weather: 81 degrees Fahrenheit, partly cloudy with a seven percent chance of precipitation, according to Weather.com.
Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD
- Play-by-play: Sean Kelley
- Analyst: Shane Matthews
- Reporter: Tate Casey
Odds: Georgia is considered a 14.5-point favorite over Florida in Week 10, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 51.5 points.
Series History: Georgia leads the series 55-44-2. The Bulldogs defeated the Gators, 43-20, in the series' last matchup on Oct. 28, 2023 in Jacksonville (Fla.).
What’s At Stake: Florida is looking to snap a three-game losing streak to Georgia as it continues to fight for bowl eligibility. With matchups against three more ranked teams in Texas, LSU and Ole Miss before concluding the regular season on the road at bowl-ineligible FSU, the matchup against the Seminoles may be the only favorable matchup for the Gators left. Upsetting Georgia not only would go a long way for bowl eligibility, but it could knock the Bulldogs out of contention for an SEC title with two conference losses. Plus, bragging rights over a rival make a win that much sweeter.
