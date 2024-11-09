All Gators

Everything You Need to Know about the Gators' Matchup Against Texas

The Florida Gators head to the Lone Star State for a matchup against new SEC foe Texas. Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's game.

Cam Parker

Oct 19, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Aidan Warner (16) and Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) smile after a game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Aidan Warner (16) and Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) smile after a game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
AUSTIN, Tx.-- For the first time in over 80 years, the Florida Gators will face the Texas Longhorns, and it'll be the first matchup between the two as conference foes.

However, the Gators will be in a tough spot injury-wise against the Longhorns.

Already down a slew of starters for the season such as quarterback Graham Mertz and corner Jason Marshall Jr., Florida also lost receiver Eugene Wilson III for the rest of the season due to a hip injury. On Saturday, the Gators will be without receiver Elijhah Badger, corner Devin Moore and offensive lineman Damieon George Jr., who were all listed as "out" on Friday's availability report.

Not to mention, quarterback DJ Lagway, running back Montrell Johnson Jr. and corner Dijon Johnson, who started in place of Marshall Jr. against Georgia, are all expected to be game time decisions.

Should Lagway be unable to go, which is the expectation, the Gators will turn to walk-on transfer Aidan Warner as the starter. Even with Lagway returning to practice in a limited capacity this week, Warner has been taking starting reps throughout the week.

“I think he's gotten a little better each day," Napier said of Warner. "I thought today was his best day. I think he's gotten a little more comfortable. He's obviously taking a few more reps than he normally does."

The biggest news of the week, however, isn't Lagway's status.

On Thursday, UF athletic director Scott Stricklin confirmed in a letter to Gator Nation his commitment for Napier to remain as the head coach, ending all rumors of a coaching change this season. The Gators, which sits at 4-4 with three ranked opponents left, need two wins to become bowl eligible.

Florida Gators (4-4, 2-2 SEC) vs. Texas Longhorns (7-1, 3-1 SEC): What You Need to Know

Where: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Tx.

When: Saturday, Nov. 9, noon EST.

Watch: ABC

  • Play-by-play: Joe Tessitore
  • Analyst: Jesse Palmer
  • Reporter: Katie George

Weather:  72 degrees Fahrenheit, mostly sunny with a zero percent chance of precipitation, according to Weather.com.

Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD

  • Play-by-play: Sean Kelley
  • Analyst: Shane Matthews
  • Reporter: Tate Casey

Odds: Texas is considered a 21.5-point favorite over Florida in Week 11, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 47.5 points.

Series History: Texas leads the series 0-2-1. The Longhorns defeated the Gators, 26-0, in the series' last matchup on Dec. 7, 1940 in Gainesville (Fla.).

What's At Stake: The question of will Billy Napier survive the season has been answered after AD Scott Stricklin's letter to Gator Nation. Now, the question is if Florida can find bowl eligibility, and if they can do it amidst a tough stretch of injuries. An upset win over Texas would not only put Florida one step closer to a bowl game, but it would be one of the greatest upsets in program history.

Important Stories:

Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

