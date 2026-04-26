Where Florida's Undrafted Players Landed After 2026 NFL Draft

The Florida Gators made program history by having a player selected in each round of the 2026 NFL Draft with its seven selections.

Caleb Banks (Minnesota) went in the first round, Jake Slaughter (Los Angeles Chargers) went in the second round, Austin Barber (Cleveland) went in the third round, Devin Moore (Dallas) went in the fourth round, George Gumbs Jr. (Indianapolis) went in the fifth round, Trey Smack (Green Bay) went in the sixth round and Tommy Doman (Buffalo) went in the seventh round.

That being said, a small group of Gators did not get drafted but signed UDFA deals with teams after the draft concluded. Florida Gators on SI lists those players and how Florida is replacing them.

DE Tyreak Sapp - Cleveland Browns

Florida Gators edge rusher Tyreak Sapp. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Sapp, at one point a way-too-early candidate to be a first-round pick, went undrafted but signed with Cleveland shortly after the draft's conclusion. He was considered a mid-to-late-round selection, mocked as high as the third round by Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer and as low as undrafted by ESPN's Jordan Reid.

Across five seasons at Florida, Sapp recorded 125 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. He had a career year in 2024 with 47 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and seven sacks but failed to build upon that with a 34-tackle, 3.5-tackles for loss and one-sack season in 2025.

Sapp will now have an opportunity to make an NFL roster while also reuniting with Barber.

Meanwhile, Florida will turn to senior Kamran James, former five-star redshirt sophomore LJ McCray and transfer Emmanuel Oyebadejo to replace him at the field end position. James is the biggest leader and has the most production of the group, while McCray had a breakout spring camp and appears to have the highest ceiling of the group.

WR J. Michael Sturdivant - Green Bay Packers

Florida Gators wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Sturdivant, a transfer from UCLA, was limited by an overall unproductive offense in his one season at Florida but still managed to record 27 receptions for 406 yards and three touchdowns. He signed with Green Bay shortly after the draft and has an interesting case to make the roster after the Packers did not draft a receiver this season.

Meanwhile, Florida's receiver room appears to be the strongest on the team with returning second-year stars Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown III and transfers Eric Singleton Jr., Micah Mays Jr. and Bailey Stockton rounding out the five main pieces of the rotation. Singleton Jr., one of the top receivers in the portal, is poised to take Sturdivant's spot in the starting lineup.

LS Rocco Underwood - Philadelphia Eagles

Florida Gators long snapper Rocco Underwood. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The 2024 Patrick Mannelly Award winner, which is given to the nation's top long snapper, Underwood was one of the top long snappers in the entire country and in this year's draft class. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, whose general manager is UF alum Howie Roseman.

Underwood was also considered one of the most athletic long snappers in the country, running a 4.7-second 40-yard dash at Pro Day and a 30.5-inch vertical. He is also one of the most physical, recording seven tackles in his time as a Gator with two fumble recoveries.

In his place, Florida signed Louisiana transfer Carter Milliron to round out its revamped special teams unit, which also includes a new kicker/punter duo in Tulane transfers Patrick Durkin and Alec Clark.

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