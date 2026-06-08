Gators Add First Special Teams Commit of 2027 Recruiting Class

The Florida Gators on Monday added its first special teams commitment of the 2027 class in Mendenhall (Miss.) Simpson County Academy long snapper Jaydee Lane.

Lane (6-2, 220 pounds) is ranked as a five-star long snapper and the No. 2 prospect at his position, according to Rubio Long Snapping. He is also a 4.5-star and the No. 14 prospect at his position, according to Kohl's Kicking.

"Life long dream come true," Lane said in his commitment announcement. "Thank you to all the coaches and people in my life that have helped and pushed me to become the best possible version of myself. This is such a blessing and can’t thank God enough for giving me the opportunities I have had. Let’s go Gator Nation!!! Go Gators!!"

🐊1000% COMMITTED 🐊



Life long dream come true. Thank you to all the coaches and people in my life that have helped and pushed me to become the best possible version of myself. This is such a blessing and can’t thank God enough for giving me the opportunities I have had. Let’s… pic.twitter.com/cSFwm11gGw — Jaydee Lane (@LongsnapLane) June 8, 2026

Lane, who also held an offer from Mississippi State, also received interest from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Ohio State, Penn State and Virginia Tech, among others, during his recruitment. He was at Florida this week for a camp and received an offer on June 7.

Last season, he earned First Team All-District in the MAIS District 3-AAAA at long snapper and received high praise from Rubio Long Snapper as a result of his play during camps in Dallas on March 1 and in Las Vegas in January.

"Jaydee Lane flat out dominated at the Rubio Long Snapping Dallas, TX Camp on March 1, 2026," the outlet wrote. "He’s got a great frame, is easily ready for the next level right now, and the harder he snaps the ball the better he performs. Jaydee handles pressure extremely well and consistently delivers when it matters most. He’s a no-brainer for the next level and one of the top available Long Snappers right now. Simply put — a flat out stud."

Rubio is Florida's first special teams commit and 23rd overall in the class. He is also the sixth commit in the month of June after four-star offensive lineman Kennedee Jackson, four-star defensive lineman Zahmar Tookes, four-star defensive lineman/edge rusher Cahron Wheeler, three-star athlete/defensive back Kamarion Johnson and four-star linebacker Ellis McGaskin.

Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker. Florida's 2027 recruiting class is ranked as high as third nationally, according to the 247 Sports Composite, with a strong chance to push for a top-two class over the summer.

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