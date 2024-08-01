2025 Four-Star OT Damola Ajidahun Receives Crystal Ball Prediction to Georgia Tech
Could Georgia Tech land another major prospect on the offensive line?
Georgia Tech is not done adding to the 2025 class. The Yellow Jackets just received a Crystal Ball Prediction from Benjamin Wolk via Dawgs 247 to land four-star OT Damola Ajidahun.
According to 247Sports Composite, Ajidahun is ranked as the No. 25 OT, No. 34 player in Georgia, and No. 232 nationally. 247 rates him as an A prospect with a 91.75 ranking. He holds 28 offers notably from Georgia, Ole Miss, Duke, Florida, Tennessee, and Georgia Tech.
Ajidahun announced his top eight programs including Georgia, Duke, Florida, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Tennessee, USF, and Georgia Tech back in June.
Ajidahun stands at 6’6 and 280 pounds and is very nimble for his size. He plays predominantly left tackle for his high school team the Duluth Wildcats, a team that has made the playoffs twice in the past three seasons. When you look at his film, you can see that Ajidahun is excellent at setting the edge against opposing defensive linemen.
He is an excellent finisher of blocks and has great versatility. Very rarely do you see a tackle being able to be athletic enough to be used as a puller in the running game and create a large hole for running backs in high school. Predominantly a left or right guard is used for this role. In pass protection, he is great at locking down his side and finishing with pancake blocks.
Ajidahun had such a good season in 2023, that he was named a first-team all-region selection this past year for Duluth as a junior, by Georgia High School Football Daily.
As far as his recruitment with Georgia Tech he picked up an offer in January. Ajidahun took an official visit to the Flats on May 31st. He would be the first tackle prospect taken in this 2025 class for the Yellow Jackets who already have landed three interior offensive linemen in Kevin Peay, Jimmy Bryson, and Justin Hasenheutl. A position of strength for the Yellow Jackets could get even better with the addition of Damola Ajidahun into the 2025 class that is already rated in the top 20.
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche
Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins
Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris