2025 Georgia Tech Target Cortez Smith Receives Prediction to Land With The Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Tech made the final four for four-star offensive lineman Cortez Smith, but it is starting to look like he is trending to land with the Yellow Jackets in-state rival. Smith already had two 247Sports Crystal Ball Predictions to land with the Georgia Bulldogs and he received another today from 247Sports Recruiting Expert Tom Loy.
Smith visited Georgia Tech in June and also visited Georgia and Miami this summer.
He is rated as a four-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite and is the No. 133 prospect in the country, the No. 7 IOL, and the No. 16 prospect in the state of Georgia.
Georgia Tech is still in pursuit of some high-level prospects on the offensive line. Smith is one of those players, as is five-star offensive tackle Josh Petty. Petty is projected to land with Florida State, but there is still time for Georgia Tech to land him.
Here are some stats and info on Smith courtesy of 247Sports analyst Gabe Brooks:
"Also competes in track and field.Won the Georgia 7A shot put state championship as a junior with a throw of 56-2, per Athletic.net. Finished second in the discus with a 167-4 rep.Qualified for state as a sophomore in the shot put and discus in May 2023. Earned silver in the shot put wit a 53-2 throw. Posted a sophomore season-best discus rep of 145-2 at regionals.Georgia 7A Region 4 qualifier in the shot put and discus as a freshman in April 2022."
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche
Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins
Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris