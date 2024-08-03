BREAKING: Georgia Tech Beats Out Georgia and Ole Miss for Four-Star Offensive Tackle Damola Ajidahun
Georgia Tech has just scored a major win on the recruiting trail.
Brent Key and his staff have just landed four-star offensive tackle Damola Ajidahun, who plays at Duluth High School in Georgia. What makes this sweeter is that Key and his staff beat out Georgia and Ole Miss to land the talented offensive lineman, making him the second four-star offensive lineman in the 2025 class along with Justin Hasenhuetl, who plays at Rabun Gap High School in Georgia.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Ajidahun is the No. 232 player in the country, the No. 25 offensive tackle in the country, and the No. 34 player in the state of Georgia. This summer, he took official visits to Georgia Tech, Georgia, USF, and Ole Miss.
Here is the scouting report on Ajidahun, courtesy of our own Najeh Wilkins:
"Ajidahun stands at 6’6 and 280 pounds and is very nimble for his size. He plays predominantly left tackle for his high school team the Duluth Wildcats, a team that has made the playoffs twice in the past three seasons. When you look at his film, you can see that Ajidahun is excellent at setting the edge against opposing defensive linemen.
He is an excellent finisher of blocks and has great versatility. Very rarely do you see a tackle being able to be athletic enough to be used as a puller in the running game and create a large hole for running backs in high school. Predominantly a left or right guard is used for this role. In pass protection, he is great at locking down his side and finishing with pancake blocks.
Ajidahun had such a good season in 2023, that he was named a first-team all-region selection this past year for Duluth as a junior, by Georgia High School Football Daily."
This is a huge commitment for Georgia Tech and it could be the start of a huge month for the Yellow Jackets. They have two big targets that are going to commit this month. Three-star wide receiver Evan Haynes and five-star offensive tackle Josh Petty are both set to commit in the month of August. If Georgia Tech could land them both, they have a strong chance of landing a top-25 recruiting class this year.
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche
Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins
Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris
Four-Star Offensive Tackle Damola Ajidahun