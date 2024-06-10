Georgia Tech Football Offers Talented 2026 Wide Receiver Zion Crumpton
Georgia Tech just had a huge weekend for their 2025 recruiting class, but that does not mean that they are not looking ahead to the 2026 class. There are plenty of talented players in that class and one of them got an offer from Georgia Tech today.
2026 Wide Receiver Zion Crumpton plays at Carver High School in Alabama and the 6'1185 LBS playmaker pulled in an offer from Georgia Tech.
It might be early in the process for Crumpton, but he also has offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Mississippi State, South Alabama, Tulane, and Vanderbilt, among others. He has been adding offers from SEC programs and you can bet once more people see his film, there are going to be more offers to follow. While the main focus might be on the upcoming 2025 class, keep an eye out for early 2026 offers and how those relationships progress. It will be mean a lot when the focus turns to next recruiting cycle.
Going into a big weekend of official visits this past weekend, Georgia Tech had the 13th-ranked recruiting class in the ACC. After the weekend, they had jumped all the way up to 5th.
June is always a big month for recruiting and Georgia Tech had a tremendous day yesterday, earning six commitments and now vaulting into the top 25 of the recruiting rankings on 247Sports. After hovering around No. 50, the Yellow Jackets now rank 22nd in the country and 5th in the ACC. Clemson, Syracuse, Stanford, and Wake Forest are the schools that are ahead of Georgia Tech, but Georgia Tech's average recruit rank of 87.35 is higher than everyone ahead of them in the ACC rankings except for Clemson. It was a tremendous job by Key and his staff and they have a chance to continue to move up.
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson
Three-Star Wide Receiver Sam Turner