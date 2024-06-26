Georgia Tech Moves Up to 19th In ESPN's Updated 2025 Recruiting Rankings
Georgia Tech has been earning praise for how their 2025 recruiting class is shaping up and they have especially been talked for how they are recruiting the talent rich state of Georgia. The Yellow Jackets currently have a top 20 class on both 247Sports and Rivals.
In the newest updated for the 2025 class rankings on ESPN, Georgia Tech comes in at No. 19. They Yellow Jackets were not ranked in the last ESPN update. Here is what ESPN analyst Craig Haubert had to say about the Yellow Jackets 2025 class:
ESPN 300: 2
Top offensive prospect: OL Justin Hasenhuetl
Top defensive prospect: CB Dalen Penson
Previous ranking: Unranked
"The Yellow Jackets are wisely taking advantage of the deep pool of prospects around them in talent-rich Georgia. Versatile defensive back Dalen Penson is an excellent pickup. He contributed at wide receiver, quarterback and secondary in high school. He's also a good track and field athlete. Projecting to defense, Penson plays aggressively with good quickness and ball skills.
Andre Fuller and Kamron Cullins are among Georgia Tech's strong in-state defensive line additions. Cullins moves well for his size, uses his reach well and displays good power. Fuller is simply a good football player with active hands. Both lack some ideal measurables but have the tools to be tough, productive players up front for the Yellow Jackets. Head coach Brent Key has an offensive line background and landed a promising one in Justin Hasenhuetl. He has very good physical tools to develop because he is a flexible big man with good mobility."
While there is still a long way to go, this is shaping up to be one of Georgia Tech's best classes in years. The Yellow Jackets have a top-20 class and are No. 2 in the ACC right now, behind only Clemson. Brent Key and his staff have done a great job of recruiting the state of Georgia and their work is paying off with this class right now. The dead period has officially begun in the world of college football recruiting. That does not mean that prospects can't make commitments, but official visits are over for the summer and Georgia Tech just finished off a great month of recruiting that saw them get 16 commits and vault them into the top 20 nationally in recruiting rankings.
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche
Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins
Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner