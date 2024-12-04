Georgia Tech Recruiting: Four-Star Offensive Lineman Peyton Joseph Officially Signs With The Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech was able to pull off the flip of a four-star offensive lineman from Florida State earlier this week and now he is officially a Yellow Jacket. Joseph, who plays at Houston County High School in Georgia, is one of the top offensive linemen in the country and one of the top players in the state of Georgia. According to the 247Sports Composite, Joseph is the No. 217 player in the country, the No. 12 IOL, and the No. 35 player in the state of Georgia. He is the sixth-highest-rated player in the Yellow Jackets 2025 class according to 247Sports. Joseph is now the 12th prospect to officially sign with Georgia Tech.
Along with five-star OT Josh Petty, four-star OT Damola Ajidahun, three-star OL Kevin Peay, three-star OL Xavier Canales, and three-star OL Jimmy Bryson, this offensive line class for Georgia Tech is one of, if not the best in the country. Head coach Brent Key and offensive line coach Geep Wade have done a great job getting this group together and they will be a foundation for this program moving forward.
Here is a scouting report on Joseph from 247Sports Scouting Analyst Gabe Brooks:
"Big-bodied interior offensive line prospect who plays fairly quick-footed. Verified in the 6-3, 310 neighborhood with adequate length. Plays mad with an angry field demeanor that fuels block-finishing conviction. Flashes some encouraging punch power. Packs some punch when pulling or climbing, as well as promisingly in some pass pro reps. Checks the multi-sport box with limited shot put reps (43-1 as a sophomore). Experienced outside but physical specs likely force a move inside. Can improve balance and body control when engaged. Projects as a high-major IOL who could possess intriguing upside at center with the tools and talent to provide guard-to-guard roster value. One of the better IOL prospects in the 2025 cycle and a long-term NFL Draft possibility."
2025 Georgia Tech Commits Who Have Officially Signed
2. Three Star DB Elgin Sessions
4. Three Star OT Xavier Canales
9. Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson
11. Three-Star OL Jimmy Bryson
12. Four-Star OL Peyton Joseph
