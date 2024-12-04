Georgia Tech Recruiting: Three-Star OL Jimmy Bryson Officially Signs With Georgia Tech
Three-Star offensive tackle Jimmy Bryson has been committed to Georgia Tech since the summer and despite a late push from South Carolina, he has officially signed with the Yellow Jackets. Bryson played his high school football at Baylor School (TN) and is a three-star prospect according to 247Sports, ranking as the No. 1307 player in the country, No. 103 IOL, and the No. 33 player in the state of Tennessee. He chose Georgia Tech over other offers such as South Carolina, App State, Indiana, Memphis, USF, Virginia, and Western Kentucky, among others. Bryson is now the 11th prospect to sign with Georgia Tech this morning.
Our own Najeh Wilkins wrote this about Bryson in the summer after he committed:
"I had the chance to see Jimmy Bryson back at Under Camp in Nashville back in April. One thing that caught my eye was his quick feet. In the offensive line drills, he showed good feet and moved through drills at a good pace. He also displayed good hand placement and movement and one-on-one drills. He showed his strength and the ability to stifle opposing pass rushers.
As far as his prep play goes, Bryson gets time at various positions including offensive tackle and offensive guard. He’s good at pass protection and stout against opposing pass rushers. When you watch his Hudl tape, he is finishing blocks and moving defenders out of the way with his 6’4 and 285-pound frame. "
2025 Georgia Tech Commits Who Have Officially Signed
2. Three Star DB Elgin Sessions
4. Three Star OT Xavier Canales
9. Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson
11. Three-Star OL Jimmy Bryson
