Updated ACC Football Recruiting Rankings (6/24)

East Robertson's Isaiah Groves (1) runs the ball against Riverside during the second quarter of the Class 2A Championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.
The dead period has officially begun in the world of college football recruiting. That does not mean that prospects can't make commitments, but official visits are over for the summer and Georgia Tech just finished off a great month of recruiting that saw them get 16 commits and vault them into the top-15 nationally in recruiting rankings. Brent Key and his staff have done a great job in the state of Georgia and they are not done adding talent yet.

Last week, Georgia Tech was No. 5 in the ACC recruiting rankings, but now they have jumped up to the No. 2 spot in the conference. The Yellow Jackets have a real shot at landing a top five class in the conference at the current pace that they are on.

Clemson has remained at the top and they are the only ACC team with a top ten class nationally. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers have done a great job so far and could land the ACC's best class.

Syracuse remained in the top three, with Duke jumping back to No.4 and Stanford dropping to No. 5.

Miami is the school that made the biggest leap up in the past week, going from No. 14 in the ACC to No. 6 and the Hurricanes could keep climbing in the weeks ahead. Wake Forest, Boston College, Pitt, and Virginia round out the top ten.

The school that I am keeping a close eye on for the future is Florida State. The Seminoles don't have a large class right now, but they are in the mix for several of the nation's best recruits, especially along the offensive line.

1. Clemson

2. Georgia Tech

3. Syracuse

4. Duke

5. Stanford

6. Miami

7. Boston College

8. Wake Forest

9. Pitt

10. Virginia

11. North Carolina

12. Cal

13. SMU

14. Louisville

15. NC State

16. Virginia Tech

17. Florida State

2025 Georgia Tech commitments

Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl

Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller

Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson

Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson

Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins

Three-star Running Back JP Powell

Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton

Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice

Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush

Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay

Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson

Three-Star Wide Receiver Sam Turner

Three-Star Edge Carrington Coombs

Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche

Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr

Three-Star Running back Isaiah Groves

Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales

Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins

Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner

