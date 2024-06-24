Updated ACC Football Recruiting Rankings (6/24)
The dead period has officially begun in the world of college football recruiting. That does not mean that prospects can't make commitments, but official visits are over for the summer and Georgia Tech just finished off a great month of recruiting that saw them get 16 commits and vault them into the top-15 nationally in recruiting rankings. Brent Key and his staff have done a great job in the state of Georgia and they are not done adding talent yet.
Last week, Georgia Tech was No. 5 in the ACC recruiting rankings, but now they have jumped up to the No. 2 spot in the conference. The Yellow Jackets have a real shot at landing a top five class in the conference at the current pace that they are on.
Clemson has remained at the top and they are the only ACC team with a top ten class nationally. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers have done a great job so far and could land the ACC's best class.
Syracuse remained in the top three, with Duke jumping back to No.4 and Stanford dropping to No. 5.
Miami is the school that made the biggest leap up in the past week, going from No. 14 in the ACC to No. 6 and the Hurricanes could keep climbing in the weeks ahead. Wake Forest, Boston College, Pitt, and Virginia round out the top ten.
The school that I am keeping a close eye on for the future is Florida State. The Seminoles don't have a large class right now, but they are in the mix for several of the nation's best recruits, especially along the offensive line.
1. Clemson
2. Georgia Tech
3. Syracuse
4. Duke
5. Stanford
6. Miami
7. Boston College
8. Wake Forest
9. Pitt
10. Virginia
11. North Carolina
12. Cal
13. SMU
14. Louisville
15. NC State
16. Virginia Tech
17. Florida State
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson
Three-Star Wide Receiver Sam Turner
Three-Star Edge Carrington Coombs
Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche
Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running back Isaiah Groves
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins
Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner