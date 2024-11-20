Mountain West Conference Football Power Rankings - Week 13
1. Boise State
2. Colorado State
3. UNLV
4. San Jose State
5. New Mexico
6. Fresno State
7. San Diego State
8. Hawai’i
9. Utah State
10. Wyoming
11. Nevada
12. Air Force
We’re one week closer to a Boise State versus Colorado State Mountain West Championship game appearance. Let’s start with the Broncos, who surged past San Jose State, 42-21 over the weekend.
Star Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty rushed for three touchdowns, as Boise’s offense scored the final 31 points of the game after the Spartans took a 21-14 lead early in the third quarter.
The Rams continue to find wins despite losing standout receiver Tory Horton for the season. Jay Norvell’s club beat Wyoming as Colorado State’s defense holds Wyoming to under 250 yards of total offense.
The top two teams in the league remain the same, followed by UNLV, who easily took care of business over San Diego State, but are left to hope for losses from either the Rams or Broncos. However, it's the Rebels who made their way into the College Football Playoff rankings this week.
New Mexico won its second straight game, upsetting No. 18 Washington State, 38-35. The top-25 win for the Lobos helps them rise two spots in this week’s power rankings.
