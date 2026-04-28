Is a 24-Team CFP Worth It?? NFL Draft Breakdown | Others Receiving Votes
Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde, Bryan Fischer and Kevin Sweeney deep dive into all of the possible scenarios of a 24-team College Football Playoff. Plus, the guys breakdown the NFL draft, touch base on the latest in the college hoops transfer portal, and rank their best and worst Kentucky Derby horse names. Video Chapters: 0:00 Welcome To The Show! 1:23 24-Team CFP Thoughts 31:33 Is 24-Team CFP Better? 36:13 Olympic Sports In Trouble? 45:45 NFL Draft Breakdown 51:43 Hoops Transfer Portal 57:29 Extra Point
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