D-III Lacrosse Players Hospitalized With Rare Muscle Disorder After Navy SEAL Workout

Twelve Tufts University lacrosse players were diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis after a voluntary Navy SEAL workout led by a school alum earlier this week.

Twelve Tufts University men's lacrosse players were diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a rare and life-threatening muscle disorder, following a 45-minute voluntary workout with a school alum who recently graduated as a Navy SEAL, according to school spokesperson Patrick Collins.

The workout, which took place earlier this week, has resulted in 12 cases of the disease within the lacrosse program, and five hospitalizations as of Saturday afternoon. According to Collins, the number of cases and hospitalizations could increase.

Around 50 players in total participated in the workout, and the university is planning to "conduct a thorough review as quickly as possible, with the goal of taking any steps needed to support the safety of the student-athletes."

Rhabdomyolysis occurs when a damaged muscle breaks down rapidly and causes the release or proteins and electrolytes into an individual's bloodstream. The effects of the protein and electrolyte release can cause kidney failure, disability or death.

