Blue-Chip Wide Receiver Jordan Clay List Miami in Top Ten Schools
The Miami Hurricanes continue the trend of getting some of the top talent in the country as they are listed in the top 10 for four-star wide receiver Jordan Clay.
According to 247Sports, Clay is currently positioned as the 86th-ranked prospect in the 2026 class, the 8th-ranked wide receiver, and the 15th-ranked prospect in Texas.
He also lists Notre Dame, Texas A&M, USC, Colorado, UCLA, Texas, Baylor, Stanford, and Oklahoma alongside the Hurricanes for his list.
The Hurricanes have the No. 8 recruiting class in the country as they try to boost that number with more recruits listing their final schools.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
- OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
