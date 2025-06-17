All Hurricanes

Five Star Receiver Calvin Russell Has Two Interested Parties at Miami

The duel-sport athlete Calvin Russell is looking at Miami not only for football but basketball as well.

Justice Sandle

Five Star recruit Calvin Russell on his official visit with the Miami Hurricanes for football and basketball.
Five Star recruit Calvin Russell on his official visit with the Miami Hurricanes for football and basketball. / Miami Hurricanes Athletics
Everyone has their eyes on five-star duel sport athlete Calvin Russell, especially Jai Lucas and Mario Cristobal. The Miami Hurricanes are working overtime to keep one of the best homegrown talents in Miami, and Russell also loves the idea of playing both sports for the University.

As a receiver, Russell is the No. 3 wide receiver per 247Sports and On3 evaluations. He is a monster talent who could play both sports if given the opportunity. The 6-foot-5, 195-pound is a legacy recruit (his mother Chanivia Broussard, is a UM women's basketball Hall of Famer), so it is only natural that he would want to play where his mom played as well.

He has the talent to do it. The only question is, will the Hurricanes allow him the chance to do this? It is not uncommon to see many athletes play both sports, especially at Miami (look at what Jimmy Graham did way back when). He could be the next player to bring out the best athlete in himself if he is able to have this opportunity.

Class of 2026 Commitments

  1. CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
  2. LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
  3. QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
  4. OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
  5. CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
  6. RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
  7. OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
  8. OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
  9. CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
  10. OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
  11. OL, Rhys Woodrow, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 5/24/2025)
  12. OL, Canon Pickett, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Tampa, Florida (Committed 6/10/2025)
  13. DL, Tyson Bacon, 6-foot-3, 263 lbs. - Hoover, Alabama (Committed 6/10/25)

